Active Pattern Continues! When to expect more wintry weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I hope you're not tired of scraping and shoveling as we continue in an active weather pattern.

Two systems are traversing the Northern Pacific Ocean from the Aleutian Islands over to the panhandle of Alaska. They're far away from the Quad City region and the farther away, the more things could change before they get here.

Before they get here, there's a chance of a little freezing drizzle or a light coating of snow Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This weak system stands to affect Minnesota and Wisconsin a lot more than our local area.

A bigger system arrives on Wednesday with a mix of rain and snow. This is the first that will bring us impactful weather this week. Temperatures will be right near the freezing mark, so we can expect a wintry mix of rain and snow with this one.

A snowier scenario could develop out of the following system, which is slated to arrive Friday evening into Saturday. This one comes into the Midwest with colder temperatures, so it's more likely we'll get some snow. Still, way too early to get specific on amounts.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen