THIS WEEK: Property tax reform to be big issue in Illinois in 2020

MOLINE, Illinois – When it comes to issues facing Illinois lawmakers, it often comes down to one word: taxes.

"Out of all the meetings I go to out in the public, the number one issue for everyone is always property taxes," said Andalusia Republican state Sen. Neil Anderson.

A Property Tax Relief Task Force, created last year, released its report calling for proposals to reduce the property tax burden in Illinois.

It calls for the state to take over more of the burden of education costs which is one of the biggest shares of local property taxes. It also calls for other reforms that would reduce the burden of taxes in the state.

"Hopefully we can dig into those more in the Legislature and see if we can get some relief going," said Sen. Anderson.

State lawmakers took action toward reducing pension costs for municipalities by consolidating more than 650 local police and fire pension systems in an effort to boost investment returns and save money.

But Sen. Anderson says the state must continue to protect pensions that are already in place.

"I firmly believe and I've said this over and over again that pensions are promises and we can't reduce those pensions or takes the pensions away from those people," said Sen. Anderson.