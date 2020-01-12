TRACK SNOW WITH INTERACTIVE RADAR HERE

The Score Sunday – Geneseo GBB, Davenport North BB, FCA

Posted 10:35 pm, January 12, 2020, by

This week on The Score Sunday, we talk with the Western Big 6 leaders Geneseo.  The Maple Leafs are currently undefeated in conference play. Davenport North has won 5 straight games with a a couple of big wins along the way.  Find out why the Wildcats are playing at a high level.  In the FCA story of the week former Wethersfield baseball standout Trey Hannam is living out his dream teaching baseball and will be joining the New York Mets organization as a hitting coach.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.