The Score Sunday – Geneseo GBB, Davenport North BB, FCA

This week on The Score Sunday, we talk with the Western Big 6 leaders Geneseo. The Maple Leafs are currently undefeated in conference play. Davenport North has won 5 straight games with a a couple of big wins along the way. Find out why the Wildcats are playing at a high level. In the FCA story of the week former Wethersfield baseball standout Trey Hannam is living out his dream teaching baseball and will be joining the New York Mets organization as a hitting coach.

