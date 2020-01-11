× Winter Storm Warning: What conditions are being reported around the area

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Quad Cities area.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing drizzle and light snow is expected to accumulate through Saturday afternoon, January 11. Between two and four inches of snow and up to one tenth of an inch of ice are expected.

The storm warning was expected to last all of Saturday.

At 5:14 a.m. snow was being reported in Cedar Rapids, northwest of the Quad Cities.

At 4:10 a.m. freezing rain was being reported at the Davenport Airport in Scott County. This report came in from an official National Weather Service observer.

Around 12:30 a.m. freezing rain was reported to the NWS in Cedar County. The report specified that there was about a quarter of inch of ice on trees and said roads were just starting to get icy.

Ice accumulation was being reported Friday night north of the Quad Cities in Jo Daviess County, with about a tenth of an inch of ice accumulating on elevated surfaces.