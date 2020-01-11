Surveillance video shows the moment a train derails near downtown LeClaire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- Surveillance video shot from outside the Blue Iguana Bar and Grill shows the moment a train derailed near LeClaire, Iowa's downtown.

The train went off the tracks around 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3.

In the video, you can see the train cars beginning to wobble, ultimately coming off the tracks and crashing. The train cars flew into the street between Cody Road and the Mississippi River.

There were no reported injuries when the train derailed. Cleanup was complete by the following Monday, January 6.

As the investigation into the cause was underway, some radio chatter indicated it may have been a broken rail that caused the train to fall off its tracks.