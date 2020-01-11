× Snow still on track this afternoon

We dodged a worst-case scenario overnight as temperatures remained above freezing and allowed for heavy rainfall to stick around for most of the overnight hours instead of the freezing rain we were expecting. We did see enough to put a glaze on tree branches and cars.

Now that temperatures have dropped below 32 degrees and we are not going to see a rebound in temps today, any precipitation will cause slick conditions very quick. Use caution when on the roads all day today.

We will continue to see a drizzle and a wintry mix throughout the morning before we see a chance to heavier snow this afternoon. Accumulation amounts will be seen between 2-4 inches for all of us with heavier amounts in local areas as winds gust and near the Wisconsin border.

We will see the system move off to the east by midnight tonight and we will see a quieter Sunday before another round of snow brings another inch Sunday night.

Forecast:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through midnight Saturday night for areas along and west of Keokuk, IA to Freeport, IL.

East of this line… A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through midnight Saturday night which includes Macomb, Galesburg, Peoria and Princeton, IL.

Saturday: We will see a chance for a wintry mix throughout the morning hours and see a transition to some heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall amounts will be between 2-4 inches for almost all of us with heavier amounts possible near the Wisconsin border. Winds will be gusty up to 30 MPH.

Saturday night: System will move out by midnight and winds will begin to calm down. Bitter overnight low in the mid teens.

Sunday: We will have a much calmer and quieter day. We will see mostly cloudy skies and there will be another chance to see snow overnight into Monday. This will be light snow with the possibility of gaining another inch on the ground.

Active week ahead: We will see multiple chances to see rain and snow throughout the work week. Nothing is looking too significant yet, but we will continue to monitor and give you updates. We are also tracking brutally cold temperatures for the second half of the work week so get your winter gear ready!