Nearly 1,000 energy customers without power around Blue Grass, Iowa

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — Nearly 1,000 Quad Cities customers from MidAmerican Energy are without power Saturday morning, January 11.

The energy company was reporting multiple outages between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the Blue Grass area, mainly customers along Highway 61.

Power was expected to be back on between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The Illinois side of the Quad Cities had just over a dozen customers in the dark before 7 a.m.