Muscatine art exhibit shows journey of University of Iowa alum’s path to finding art throughout life

Artworks from University of Iowa alum and regional artist, Dan Rohde, are set to be featured at the Musser-McColm mansion this winter.

The Muscatine Art Center will host a “Visual Arts Retrospective” by Rohde starting Saturday, January 11. The exhibit is described as an eclectic collection that features mixed-media pieces, paintings, prints, 3D pieces and more, all assembled to be a visual autobiography of Rohde.

Though he is a visual artist now, Rohde didn’t start out that way. He graduated with a a B.A. in Secondary English Teaching and received a M.A. in Secondary School Counseling in 1976. His primary training in the arts consisted of literature, writing and music. He taught English literature and writing classes and counseled students on their career paths for decades.

Before college, Rohde graduated from West Burlington High School, where no art classes were offered. He did, however dabble in drawings and collages during that time.

As a child Rohde had brushes with some art forms, helping his dad build model cars and airplanes and working on embroidery and cross-stitch projects with his mother. He also would complete paint by number projects as well.

His first official art class was in Chinese brush and ink painting at Kirkwood Community College. That’s what led him to begin his exploration of visual arts.

“Though it is impossible for me to see my art projects through others’ eyes, I hope these images and forms can be appreciated as original creative efforts,” said Rohde.

The exhibit runs through March 8. Rohde will be available for a meet and greet reception at a date yet to be determined.