Car crashes into house in East Moline during morning with slick driving conditions

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A car crashed into a house in East Moline on Saturday, January 11, a morning filled with treacherous driving conditions.

The police department shared the photo to their Facebook page, reminding drivers to allow extra time for travel and to go slowly, if you must go out at all.

“We don’t want you to end up like this citizen this morning,” said a statement from the department.

This crash happened sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of 10th and 18th Avenue.

There was nobody inside the home when the crash happened and there were no reported injuries.