Traffic moving again after backup on I-80 Bridge in LeClaire

UPDATE: As of 9:50 a.m., traffic was moving smoothly again on the I-80 Bridge near LeClaire.

UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m., emergency crews continue to have the right lane of the I-80 Bridge into Iowa blocked to traffic.

ORIGINAL: LECLAIRE, Iowa — A backup on the Interstate 80 Bridge near LeClaire has caused slowed traffic in the area.

Cameras from the Iowa Department of Transportation showed that emergency crews were on scene around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11.

Westbound traffic was forced to condense into one lane as traffic headed into Iowa.

A spokesperson from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department called the News 8 newsroom around 8:50 a.m. to say there were several accidents along Interstate 80. They are urging drivers to avoid the area.

