Click here to see closings and cancellations in your area

Traffic moving again after backup on I-80 Bridge in LeClaire

Posted 8:51 am, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 09:51AM, January 11, 2020

I-80 westbound at LeClaire

UPDATE: As of 9:50 a.m., traffic was moving smoothly again on the I-80 Bridge near LeClaire.

UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m., emergency crews continue to have the right lane of the I-80 Bridge into Iowa blocked to traffic.

ORIGINAL:  LECLAIRE, Iowa — A backup on the Interstate 80 Bridge near LeClaire has caused slowed traffic in the area.

Cameras from the Iowa Department of Transportation showed that emergency crews were on scene around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11.

Westbound traffic was forced to condense into one lane as traffic headed into Iowa.

A spokesperson from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department called the News 8 newsroom around 8:50 a.m. to say there were several accidents along Interstate 80.  They are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Click here for traffic conditions, anytime. 

WQAD has a crew headed to the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.