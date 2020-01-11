Andrew Stutzke takes a coffee break at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, Illinois - Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke returned to his hometown for a Coffee Break at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center.

Westwood is owned and operated by the Sterling Park District. The original 48,000 square foot facility was constructed privately in 1970 and was to be used as a multi-tenant warehouse. Now Westwood encompasses four buildings and over 200,000 square feet of indoor recreational space...almost five acres under roof. In addition, there are outdoor tennis courts, softball/soccer/football fields and a two-mile asphalt trail located on the Westwood Property.

Just announced, Westwood is now open Monday morning at 4:30am and doesn't close until Friday night at 9:00pm as part of their new 24/5 schedule. On Saturdays and Sundays the facility is open from 6:00am until 8:00pm. In 2019, in addition to expanding its fitness footprint, a juice bar was also added.

Content Sponsored by the Sterling Park District