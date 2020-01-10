Click here to see closings and cancellations in your area

The CDC says you might want to rethink the flu shot this year

QUAD CITIES-- Flu deaths are up 65% this year in what doctors say has already been a bad season.

The strains of the flu circulating right now are more likely to make kids and young adults sick. So far more than 30 children across the country have died from the flu.

Doctors say it may get worse as kids are returning to school from their holiday breaks.

At Genesis, nurses say there's already been an increase in flu patients this year. They're asking people to use good judgment before visiting someone in the hospital.

The CDC also says the flu shot this year is a bad match to the strains in circulation.

