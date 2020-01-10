× Pizza Hut delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two men are accused of robbing a Pizza Hut delivery driver at gunpoint and fleeing with hundreds of dollars.

The robbery was reported around 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, January 9 in the 200 block of West 16th Street, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. The two men, 18-year-old Jermonni Parks and 20-year-old Etienne Irankunda approached the driver and demanded money and items from the driver.

According to an arrest affidavit, a gun was put against the driver’s chest, which put the driver “in fear of immediate serious injury.” The robbers took off with $450 in cash, a black wallet with debit and credit cards inside and several Pizza Hut receipts.

Police said the two ran off to the south and were spotted in a beige Toyota Camry shortly after. Two officers in a Davenport Police Department squad car tried to stop the Camry, which was driven by Parks, near 5th Street and Main Street. When the car wouldn’t stop, a short chase began and ended with a PIT maneuver at 8th Street and Ripley Street, disabling the Camry.

Parks and Irankunda were both charged with first-degree robbery. In addition, Irankunda was charged with interference with official acts; Parks was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were taken to the Scott County Jail and held on $100,000 bond.

There were no injuries reported, but the Camry and police squad sustained minor damages.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.