Pharmacists see more people asking to get the flu shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, ILLINOIS -- So far, 32 children have died in what doctors say has already been a bad flu season. Overall, flu deaths are up 65% nationwide.

"We did about 30-40% more flu shots this year, Moline HyVee Pharmacist Nicole Savatski said. "I did four flu shots yesterday, January 10th, which is kind of a lot for this time of year in one day."

Nicole says she gives the shot to the most people October and November. But this flu season, Nicole says people are still asking for the vaccine.

"We are not a very busy store, and we did over 1,000, but a lot in October," Savatski said.

Flu deaths are up 65% this year nationwide and the flu strains circulating right now are more likely to make kids and young adults sick.

"You need to have your precautions taken, because it is really out there," Janet Hill with the Rock Island County Health Department said.

Right now, 46 states are reporting widespread flu cases, including Iowa and Illinois.

"If it's widespread in the state, then it's widespread here," Hill said.

According to the CDC, the strains being reported are covered by this years vaccine.

"We believe that the vaccine has great protection against flu this season," Hill said. "Flu is nasty business. If you can do something to prevent getting it, that's what you want to do."

According to the CDC, vaccine distribution is up by sixty million doses in the last ten years.