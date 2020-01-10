NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Wacky Ways to Make Avocado Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I'd like to take you back to Monday, January 6th, 2020 (yes, I realize that was only a couple days ago):

Eric asks Jon and I - Have you ever had Avocado Toast? Now, if you're under the age of 30 and love to brunch - you're probably gasping. I did, even though I'm 33. However, Jon - our resident youngster - said he's NEVER had it and Eric has never tried it either. Hence, this week's Nailed It Or Failed It.

There's some background for you. Now here's some background on Avocado Toast. Apparently, the first person to do it was a Chef in Australia in 1993 - though through my "research research" it sounds like it's been a "thing" there since 1929. This is all according to Wikipedia, so take that for what it's worth.

Avocado Toast has gotten really popular in the last couple of years. It's now on menus in restaurants and you can try it all sorts of ways. During Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, January 10th, 2020, I decided to show the guys - and you! - how to make "Basic" Avocado Toast, as well as some ways to enhance it and make it truly unique.

The "Basic" - and yes, that's a capital B for a reason - is just avocado, salt, and pepper. Some add some olive oil and/or red pepper flakes. If you want to get crazy though, add more fruit - try this one with strawberries and balsamic vinaigrette or this one with mango. You could even change up the bread - trade out the whole grain bread for waffles, yes - waffles! The possibilities are endless, just search "Avocado Toast" on Pinterest and you'll feel my pain putting together this week's segment.