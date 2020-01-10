Muscatine man accused of stabbing another during NYE fight

MUSCATINE, Iowa– A Muscatine man is accused of stabbing another man during a fight on New Year’s Eve.

Nicholas Sosa, 35, reportedly stabbed another man during a fight in the Riverside Park parking lot at 101 W Mississippi Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, according to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department.

Both Sosa and the other man suffered injuries in the fight and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sosa is facing two felony charges: willful injury and going armed with intent.

