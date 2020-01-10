× Light glaze of ice tonight… Accumulating snowfall on track later Saturday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through midnight Saturday night for areas along and west of Keokuk, IA to Freeport, IL.

East of this line, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through midnight Saturday night which includes Macomb, Galesburg, Peoria and Princeton, IL.

Winter storm system is still on track to produce a one-two punch with the first bringing a light glaze of ice tonight to accumulating snowfall later Saturday into Saturday night.

Temperatures will reach around 40 degrees later this afternoon before the rain develops as we heading toward evening hours. Temperatures will slowly fall this evening, to a point where the rain will be mixed briefly with freezing rain and then sleet for most of the night.

A tenth to a quarter of an inch will accumulate causing treacherous road and walking conditions, as well as isolated power outages. The ice will start after 8 p.m. in the immediate Quad Cities, 10 p.m. around Maquoketa, IA to Sterling/Rock Falls, IL.

On Saturday, we’re still noticing a break in the activity before snow begins to develop later that afternoon and into the evening.

With winds in excess of 30 mph in spots, there’s a chance of white-out conditions especially in rural areas. So plan on staying off the roads during that time if you can.

Total snowfall accumulations will be 4-8 inches with lesser amounts of 1-3 inches south and east of the Quad Cities where Winter Weather Advisories have been issued to higher amounts of 6-8 inches as you head toward the Illinois/Wisconsin border and points west.

Quiet skies take over for most of Sunday before some light snowfall returns Sunday night into early Monday.

– Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

