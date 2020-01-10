How you can get a free poinsettia this weekend in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Hundreds of free poinsettias are up for grabs in Davenport over the weekend of January 11.

Vander Veer's Great Poinsettia Giveaway will be held on Saturday and Sunday, January 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Conservatory at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport.

While supplies lasts, you can take home one poinsettia per person. It's advised you bring a transport bag if possible.

Donations are appreciated and go to the Friends of Vander Veer plant purchases. Friends of Vander Veer are the nonprofit that funded the poinsettias in the giveaway.

The plants are from Vander Veer's annual Poinsettia and Lights display, which come in shades of pink, red, marble, and white.

“The Poinsettia & Lights display at Vander Veer is a Quad-Cities tradition,” says Natasha Sottos, executive director of The Friends of Vander Veer. “As our show ends, The Friends organization is happy to share these beautiful plants, grown by Davenport Parks and Recreation’s talented horticulture staff, with the public. Be sure to stop by this weekend and take a piece of this stunning Conservatory display home with you.”