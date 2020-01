Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVA, Illinois- A Galva woman says her son inspired her to open Special Kneads Bakery.

Margaret Cortes worked in healthcare for years until she lost her job two years ago.

She was worried about her youngest son's future. 18-year-old Frankie Cortes has cerebral palsy.

So with $12, 000 she opened her own bakery and hired her son to work there.