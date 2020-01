Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES-- Genesis health system is working to stop the spread of infection in the hospital.

Delta Dental gave Genesis a grant worth more than $200,000 today. The money will go towards a two-year study on how to improve oral health in patients.

Patients will receive oral hygiene kits. Nurses say a lack of oral health care often leads to more serious illnesses like pneumonia.

The program is expected to be fully underway in February.