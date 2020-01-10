Chicago coyote captured after two suspected attacks reported

(AP) — A coyote was captured after two attacks were reported in Chicago. The capture took place on Thursday night on the city’s north side.

One report said a passerby had to pull a wild canine off of a child who was bitten in the head.

A Chicago animal control official says DNA tests will be conducted to determine if the coyote that was captured was indeed the culprit. One expert says that if it is a coyote bite, it would mark the first time in the state that the animals have attacked humans.

Jenny Schlueter of the Chicago Animal Care and Control says the coyote that was captured Thursday night will be held at an animal rehabilitation center until the tests are completed. The DNA test will take weeks to complete.

Experts say most cases of suspected coyote bites turn out to have been a dog attack.

The reported injuries were not life-threatening.