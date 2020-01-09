× WINTER STORM ON TRACK to bring ice and near blizzard-like conditions

All the ingredients are coming together for a potential winter storm especially for the later Saturday into Saturday night.

Windy and warmer has been the highlight today with temperatures already around the 50 degree mark. Wind Advisory continues for area along the I80 corridor and points south for a several more hours with gusts approaching 45 mph. Could see a few showers pop up as we head toward the evening hours.

Scattered light rain showers are still possible overnight. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and breezy conditions with overnight lows around the mid 30s.

By Friday, a few rain showers are possible during the day which will increase in coverage as we head toward evening with highs approaching 40 degrees.

By Friday night is when the rain begins to mix with light freezing rain, sleet and snow in spots. Right now, road conditions may become slick for a few hours later that evening and overnight. Given the timing I see now, if you’re traveling to and from your favorite high school basketball game early evening you should be fine. I’ll keep you updated on any changes.

By Saturday morning, we’ll experience a brief lull in the precipitation before snow develops and increases in coverage by afternoon and evening. Snow will be heavy at times by evening, and with winds possibly gusting over 35 mph blizzard-like conditions will be possible. Snow and wind will slowly end late Saturday night leaving behind 6 or more inches of snow in spots.

Sunday will be dry with some possible light snow Sunday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

