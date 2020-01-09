Silvis Fire Department are looking for members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, ILLINOIS-- The Silvis Fire Department is understaffed and looking for five new members to join their team.

For the first time they are running a 12-week training academy.

It's just another day on the job for Ryan Sweeney.

Ryan was in the Marine Corps for ten years but got out in 2017.

He says he missed the comradeship and the teamwork he experienced in the marine corps. Until he found the Silvis Fire Station.

Even as a qualified firefighter, he still has to run drills.

These are the sorts of exercises new recruits will be pushed through during the program.

The Silvis Fire Department is now accepting applications for it's first ever recruit academy.

The new hiring process is aimed at keeping firefighters in the job longer, while also showing them what it takes to be a firefighter.

The first 12 weeks in the academy is completely volunteer after they complete the academy they become a probationary, paid firefighter.

Application forms can be collected from Silvis Fire Station or City Hall.

Applications and medical clearance forms must be returned by February 14th in order to be considered.