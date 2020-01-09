Second suspected coyote attack in Chicago, several sightings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AP)-- Authorities in Chicago are on the hunt for coyotes after police say a child was bitten in the head by one such animal and a man went to a hospital with a wound he said came from one.

One expert says that if a coyote was indeed the culprit, it would mark the first time in the state that the animals have attacked humans.

The attacks come at a time when there has been a flurry of sightings of coyotes in the city and even a rescue of a young coyote from Lake Michigan.

Neither the man nor the child had life-threatening injuries.