Police rescue unconscious person inside burning Burlington home by pulling him through window

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police rescued an unconscious person from a burning home by pulling him through a bedroom window.

The rescue happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday, January 9 after a house fire was reported in the 100 block of Fleming Court in Burlington, according to Fire Marshal Mark Crooks. It took three officers to get him out.

The unconscious person was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for more care, said Crooks.

Firefighters got the flames under control in about a half hour, containing the fire to the back outside of the house and the attic above the kitchen, said Crooks. The cause of the fire is unknown, but is not considered to be suspicious.

Crooks said the damage to the house is estimated at $45,000 and about $20,000 in damages to the contents. The house is insured.

There were no working smoke alarms. No other injuries were reported.