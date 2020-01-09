On A Mother Level: Tough Love

Your sleep questions answered! Greta Zude from “My Baby Can Sleep” (an Amazon best seller!) is in studio to tackle the challenges that are keeping you, your baby, and toddler from getting a good night’s sleep. She’s offering some tough love to moms who are sometimes afraid to just say NO! Quiet nights are ahead if you heed her advice. Plus, Denise gives an update on the freeway frenzy toy debacle and News 8’s Elizabeth Wadas helps break down the first episode of a brand new season of the Bachelor featuring “Pilot Pete”.

Learn more about the “Sleep Guarantee”.