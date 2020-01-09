Lock and Dam 15 visitor center closed for Bald Eagle Days

Posted 4:07 pm, January 9, 2020

A mature bald eagle flies below Lock and Dam 15 in search of its next meal.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL– The Mississippi River Visitor Center at Locks and Dam #15 will be closed for Bald Eagle Days.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Mississippi River Visitor Center at Lock and Dam #15 will be closed on Friday, January 10 for participation at Quad Cities Bald Eagle Days.

The visitor center will open back up for normal operating hours of 9am – 5pm on Saturday, January 11th. For more information call visitor center staff at 309-794-5338.

