Iowa State Fair admission ticket prices rise for 2020

Posted 12:59 pm, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 01:09PM, January 9, 2020

(AP) DES MOINES, Iowa -- It will cost you more to attend the Iowa State Fair in 2020.

The fair announced Wednesday, January 8, that gate prices for adults will rise to $14 from $12 last year, and tickets for children ages 6 to 11 will increase to $8 from $6.

Advance-purchase prices are going up a dollar: to $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and under still will get in free. There will be ticket discounts on some days for certain groups, including Older Iowans Day on Aug. 19.

The fair runs Aug. 13-23 in Des Moines.

