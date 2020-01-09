WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. During their meeting, Trump and Erdogan were scheduled to discuss Turkey's purchase of a Russian air defense system as well as the Turkish offensive against the Kurds in Syria. Also in DC today, the first public impeachment hearings took place in the House Intelligence Committee, where Democrats are trying to build a case that President Trump committed extortion, bribery or coercion by trying to enlist Ukraine to investigate his political rival. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
House approves measure to restrain the president’s actions on Iran
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. During their meeting, Trump and Erdogan were scheduled to discuss Turkey's purchase of a Russian air defense system as well as the Turkish offensive against the Kurds in Syria. Also in DC today, the first public impeachment hearings took place in the House Intelligence Committee, where Democrats are trying to build a case that President Trump committed extortion, bribery or coercion by trying to enlist Ukraine to investigate his political rival. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(AP) — Reigniting a constitutional debate over war powers, the Democratic-controlled House has approved a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.
The war powers resolution is not binding on Trump and would not require his signature.
But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insists it “has real teeth” because “it is a statement of the Congress of the United States.”
The House has passed the measure, 224-194, with almost no Republican support.
GOP lawmakers are calling it a meaningless vote and little more than a “press release” intended to attack Trump.