Former Michigan professor sentenced for possessing meth near Iowa high school

MARION, Iowa– A former Michigan professor was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intention to distribute the drug near an eastern Iowa high school.

Randall Mark Gilbert, 61, from Marion, Iowa, admitted to having more than 10 grams of meth within 1,000 feet of Lisbon High School in Lisbon, Iowa with the intention to sell the drug on July 31, 2019, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa.

According to the release, police found the meth in Gilbert’s house during a search. After Gilbert was arrested and released from jail, he went to a man and woman’s house where he cut the phone line, the release said.

Believing the woman set him up, Gilbert threatened her with a knife, forcing her to go back to his house with him, according to the release. The man ran out of the house.

Gilbert was sentenced to serve seven years and one month in prison followed by an eight-year term of supervised release, the release said.

The Gazette originally reported Gilbert worked as a professor at Grand Valley State University in Allendale Michigan in the Seidman College of Business.