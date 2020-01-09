× Cities issue parking restrictions ahead of weekend winter weather

Ahead of potential ice and blizzard conditions starting Friday, January 10, area cities are issuing parking restrictions to help with street cleanup.

Blue Grass, Iowa — A winter weather emergency has been issued from 5 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday. This means there will be no parking allowed on city streets; this gives emergency vehicles and snow plows full access to the road. The city’s public safety building will be open to those in need.

Muscatine, Iowa — While there is no official snow emergency issued for Muscatine, residents are urged to practice “alternate side of street” parking, which is a plan that instructs drivers to park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses on odd days of the week and even-numbered addresses on even days of the week. If there is signage that prohibits parking on a specific side of the street, you must obey the signs.