5-year-old attacked by a coyote in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

(AP)-- Chicago authorities say a young boy was bitten by a coyote outside a Lincoln Park nature museum.

The 5-year-old was walking with an adult outside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum where the attack happened on Wednesday, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The boy was bitten about the head several times before he and the woman sought refuge on a bus.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.

Police say the coyote ran north through the park after the attack and Chicago Animal Care and Control officers are searching for the animal.