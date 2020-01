Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- In Moline, you can no longer buy single servings of alcohol to go.

The new law change means that means people can't buy a single beer or malt liquor that is less than 48 ounces total.

That also applies to mini hard liquor bottles (shooters) and single servings of wine.

Moline Police pushed for the new rule, saying it'll keep people from illegally walking around with open containers.