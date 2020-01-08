Wheel of Misfortune; Steven Tate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 20-year-old Steven Tate. He's 6' 3", 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation on original charge of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.