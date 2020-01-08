× Travelers Beware! Wintry precipitation still on track to start the weekend

Some passing high clouds will give way to sunshine as we go through the rest of the afternoon. However, temperatures will stay just below 30 degrees which will be the first time in three weeks daytime highs were below freezing!

Those same temperatures will slowly rise into the 30s overnight and continue to rise into our Thursday as our next weather system tracks just to our west. Highs on Thursday will warm around 50 degrees with southwest winds gusting close to 30 mph. This flow will also return some rain which is expected to arrive later Thursday into Thursday night.

Friday will be cooler as rain chances will continue especially later in the day. Not seeing any mix with this rain as temperatures will reach around the 40 degree mark.

Friday night into Saturday is what I’m keeping my eyes on especially for anyone who may be traveling during this period. A cold rain Friday evening will have the potential to change to a brief freezing rain, sleet event late that night before changing over to some snow before sunrise, Saturday. The duration of the snow is still up in the air. We’ll likely have a better fix on that come tomorrow. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

