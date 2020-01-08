Traffic changed coming to Illinois side I-74, what to expect

MOLINE, Illinois-Starting January 9, changes are coming to Illinois side I-74 traffic.

Beginning, January 9, Eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 local traffic will be shifted just south of the 7th Avenue exit to the newly reconstructed Westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74 lanes.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions will be maintained in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Eastbound traffic will be able to continue towards John Deere Road. The Avenue of the Cities exit will be closed on eastbound I-74. Motorists trying to get to Avenue of the Cities should exit at 7th Avenue. Traffic will then be directed to take the eastbound I-74 on-ramp to continue on towards Avenue of the Cities.