Traffic changed coming to Illinois side I-74, what to expect

Posted 5:58 pm, January 8, 2020, by

MOLINE, Illinois-Starting January 9, changes are coming to Illinois side I-74 traffic.

Beginning, January 9, Eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 local traffic will be shifted just south of the 7th Avenue exit to the newly reconstructed Westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74 lanes.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions will be maintained in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Eastbound traffic will be able to continue towards John Deere Road. The Avenue of the Cities exit will be closed on eastbound I-74. Motorists trying to get to Avenue of the Cities should exit at 7th Avenue. Traffic will then be directed to take the eastbound I-74 on-ramp to continue on towards Avenue of the Cities.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.