Maquoketa middle school evacuated after note found in bathroom

MAQUOKETA, Iowa– In a post on Facebook, the school district says all middle school students have been moved to the local YMCA after a note was found in the bathroom.

The school says students who normally ride the bus home will still ride the bus home but will be picked up at the YMCA at normal dismissal time. Students who usually walk home will be dismissed from the YMCA at 3:20 p.m., to walk home. Students who get picked up by a parent can still be picked up at the YMCA at 3:20 p.m.