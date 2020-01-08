Local Australian man pleads for people to donate to the Australian fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Australian fires have been burning for months, fed by drought and the country's hottest and driest year on record, this is one of it's worst natural disasters in Australian history.

At least 25 people have died. A billion animals have been killed. 2000 homes have been destroyed, while another 442 have been damaged. 20 million acres have burned and thousands of people have been forced to flee.

Some Australians living in the Quad Cities say they feel helpless watching it all unfold.

Jason Capper just got back from Australia, after spending Christmas with his family.

He works as a scribe at Rock Island Unity Point, and he's from Australia.

The smoke was so bad his family was struggling to breathe.

The fires have been burning since mid last year. For exhausted fire fighters who have been on the front lines, the enormity of the crisis is taking a toll.

The 23-year-old St. Ambrose University graduate says, Americans don't realize the extent of the wildfires.

While the rain brought some reprieve, officials expect conditions to deteriorate.

You can donate directly to the state fire authorities or local fire brigades.

To donate head to cfa.vic.gov.au or http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au