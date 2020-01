DAVENPORT, Iowa– A house caught fire in Davenport early Wednesday morning.

A house in the 1100 block of Oneida Avenue in Davenport, Iowa caught fire just before 2:30 a.m. Jan. 8, 2020, police said.

According to police, no one was home when the house caught fire.

Flames were still flickering out of the roof by 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.