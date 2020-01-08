× Dixon PD seek teen wanted on several warrants including dangerous drugs and theft

DIXON, Illinois — A teenager is wanted on several warrants out of multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to a statement from the Dixon Police Department, 18-year-old Jared Mon is wanted on arrest warrants for dangerous drugs, theft under $500, and failure to appear. Mon is also wanted on charges out of Lee County for aggravated fleeing to elude and driving-related offenses.

Mon is also wanted on a warrant out of Ogle County for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Police said Mon has been seen driving a blue 2008 Ford Escape with Florida registration.

Anyone with information should call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488. If you have information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.