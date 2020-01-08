× Davenport officer’s kind efforts to help Alaskan department inspires others to chip in

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport officer’s act of kindness in helping a law enforcement agency in Alaska get the safety gear they needed has inspired others to chip in.

A Las Vegas-based company came forward to donate bullet proof vests to Davenport Officer Peme Canas’ collection going to five officers in Savoonga, Alaska.

Officer Canas started collecting local donations after reading an article about the Alaska department’s lack of safety gear.

Leaders from Safe Life Defense heard about the cause and donated $2,000 worth of vests.

The items were expected to be shipped to the Alaska agency in the coming weeks.