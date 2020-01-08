× Davenport 19-year-old arrested on murder and robbery charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa–A 19-year-old from Davenport is being charged with murder after police say he admitted to killing a man and stealing his car.

On Wednesday, January 8, police charged Charlie Gary,19, with 1st-degree murder after they say he admitted to killing Robert Long, 74, on January 7.

Police say Gary admitted to forcibly entering the occupied residence with the intent of stealing Long’s car, at which time he strangled him to death.

“Gary then left the residence with the victim’s property and the victim’s car. The defendant was located driving the victim’s car on 1-8-2020 when he was arrested”

On Tuesday, January 7, around 5:43 p.m., Davenport Police found Robert Long, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlie Gary is being charged with murder 1st degree, robbery 1st degree and burglary 1st degree.