COMING SOON: New Dunkin’ Donuts Coming to Bettendorf

Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf

Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to Bettendorf!

Two News 8 Viewers wrote in, asking us what is being built next to Taco Bell on Middle Road northeast of Devils Glen Road. According to Jeff Reiter, Economic Development Director for Bettendorf, Dunkin’ Donuts is opening its new location in the Quad Cities in this spot.

There’s no word yet on when it will open, but we observed crews hard at work when we checked on the project on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020.

There are five Dunkin’ Donut locations in the Quad Cities – 2 in Davenport, 1 in Rock Island, 1 in Moline, and 1 in Silvis.

