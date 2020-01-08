Cocktail of the Week: Blueberry Martini by Steventon’s in LeClaire

Posted 12:32 pm, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 12:37PM, January 8, 2020

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- Steventon's in LeClaire's blueberry martini was our "Cocktail of the Week" on January 3 and our first cocktail of 2020.

The restaurant's general manager walked us through the process, which starts with a homemade blueberry puree. Then they add raspberry liquor, berry-flavored vodka, cream, and simple syrup.  Shaken over ice, it's then ready to enjoy.

The award-winning martini is available any day of the week at Steventon's, located at 1399 Eagle Ridge Road in LeClaire.

This content is sponsored by Steventon's.

