Cocktail of the Week: Blueberry Martini by Steventon’s in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- Steventon's in LeClaire's blueberry martini was our "Cocktail of the Week" on January 3 and our first cocktail of 2020.

The restaurant's general manager walked us through the process, which starts with a homemade blueberry puree. Then they add raspberry liquor, berry-flavored vodka, cream, and simple syrup. Shaken over ice, it's then ready to enjoy.

The award-winning martini is available any day of the week at Steventon's, located at 1399 Eagle Ridge Road in LeClaire.

This content is sponsored by Steventon's.