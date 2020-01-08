× Brewery moving into Roam’s old spot in Davenport applies for liquor license

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A new brewery moving into a restaurant space devastated by historic 2019 spring flooding applied to the Davenport City Council for a liquor license.

Stompbox Brewing is moving into 210 East River Drive in Davenport, Iowa, the former location of Roam, a restaurant, bar and lounge.

After record-breaking flood levels during the spring of 2019, numerous businesses in downtown Davenport suffered losses and damage. Roam made headlines in May for catching security camera footage of a levee breaking, inundating the city with floodwaters.

Roam, only opening its doors a year prior, was unable to recover and closed after numerous attempts to fundraise for recovery efforts.

The owners of Stompbox are from the area and expect to open in February or March 2020.