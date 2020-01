Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Bettendorf is getting federal aid to deal with flooding.

The nearly 3-million dollar FEMA grant will help the city buy 22 homes in flood risk areas, including the area near Duck Creek.

The city plans to demolish them.

City leaders applied for the grant in 2018 to buy homes from people who want to escape rising flood insurance costs. The area is designated to be turned into green space.