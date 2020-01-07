× Wintry system still on track by the start of the weekend

Morning sunshine will be giving way to broken cloudiness during the afternoon with temperatures once again well into the 30s.

Those same clouds will linger into the evening before clearing out for the rest of the night allowing temperatures to dip in the upper teens. That’s about normal for a January night. However, wind chills will be even colder with just enough of a breeze to create single digits wind chills for most around sunrise.

Plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday with daytime highs just above the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Increasing clouds on Thursday will bring rain later that afternoon as warmer winds blow in from the southwest. Highs that day will reach around 50 degrees!

Rain will end Thursday night before the next wave of moisture arrives later Friday into Friday night. Colder air will play a part in this which will likely take the rain and change it to a brief mix before changing to all snow. As to the duration of this snow event is still up in the air. This will naturally determine how much snowfall we could potentially see for the area that night into Saturday morning. Stay tuned!

