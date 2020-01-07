Warmer winter calls for fewer eagles at Bald Eagle Days this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – With Bald Eagle Days coming up, wildlife experts say the warm weather may make them hard to spot.

Bald Eagle Days is a time to catch thousands of eagles soar near the Mississippi River. But to spot them this year, you might only see a speckling. And biologist Ryan Anthony says that’s because of the weather.

“This year it’s been a warm winter, so the water is not frozen,” says Ryan Anthony, a migratory bird biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

With the Mississippi still not frozen the eagles have no reason to come down south.

“Usually they come down because the water freezes over,” says Anthony. “And they don’t have access to fish, and they can’t eat anything, so they come down south here.”

Last year, Anthony says the Quad City area saw 1,500 eagles at this time. This year he expects to see less than half that – about 400 to 500. So, to view one of the beauties it may take some work for a glimpse.

“There’s not going to be any concentrated areas,” Anthony says. “There’s eagles locally, but they are going to be spread out so if you want to go look at them, you’d have to drive around a little bit.”

Biologists say in years past we’ve seen up to 5,000 eagles this weekend. They suggest Sylvan Island, Credit Island, and Nahant Marsh as all prime spots to see the eagles.