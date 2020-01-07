Sportscast January 7, 2020

A busy night of basketball at the college and high school front.
Iowa falls 76-60 to Nebraska.
North Scott remains undefeated in the MAC after taking down Assumption 48-30 on the road.
Central hosts Pleasant Valley and picks up the win, 39-19.
Bettendorf beats West, 51-45.
Davenport North picks up a big win over Clinton, 70-33.
Rockridge sneaks out the victory 59-57 over Monmouth-Roseville.
Orion visits Riverdale and gets the win, 54-27.
North Scott girls host the Lady Knights of Assumption and win, 62-34.
The Lady Spartans host the Lady D's of Central win at home, 60-38.
The North girls win versus the Clinton River Queens 72-32.