More Illinois students now eligible for college financial aid

Some Illinois students who formerly disqualified from financial aid are now eligible to apply for help paying for college.

Students who are now able to apply include "noncitizen students who have not obtained permanent lawful residence" as well as transgender students who "disqualified for failure to register for the selective service," according to the Alternative Application.

Those students who fill out the Alternative Application can receive state-funded Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants. MAP grants are intended for low-income students.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the goal of the change is to make college more affordable and keep more young people in the state.

Pritzker signed the bill into law back in June 2019 but it went into effect Jan. 1.

For more information on how to apply visit the Illinois Student Assistance Commission website.